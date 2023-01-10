Tuesday Marks Opening Day for Adult-Use Cannabis in Connecticut

It’s a day many have been waiting for.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Zen Leaf in Meriden had its first sale of adult-use cannabis.

“It’s good. It’s good for people that are in pain and stuff like that that need it,” said Darren, the store’s first adult-use customer.

He walked through the doors to cheers and excited team members, which was perfect for the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Came to get some edibles for my pain that I have,” Darren said. “And I took the day off of work. It is my birthday today.”

“It’s a huge day for all the marijuana smokers out there, that are just happy to be recognized and that their beliefs are heard,” said Eric Solkoske of Meriden.

There were similar scenes around the state. In Newington, there was a ribbon cutting at Fine Fettle.

“There’s a lot of benefits for Connecticut finally recognizing marijuana more than just a street drug, you know,” said Anthony Sylvia of Middletown.

Customers say it's about more than being able to purchase cannabis. They say it’s about removing the stigma around using it, and it’s about being able to finally get cannabis safely rather than off the street where you don’t know what’s in it.

“There’s a lot of times we respond to overdoses, people smoking weed off the street not knowing it’s laced with fentanyl or whatever,” said Sylvia, who is a first responder.

“I’m happy to pay the 20% sales tax or whatever it is, to get that piece of mind. You know, it’s really nice,” Solkoske said.

Recreational sales are subject to 20% sales tax to go back to cities and the state. Medicinal patients don’t pay any sales tax.

The lines were long, filled with different ages, races and genders. Organizers moved them quickly once doors opened at 10 a.m., and medical patients were given priority.

“Those that are medical patients, not much has changed at all for them. They still have access to the same medical products with the same great pricing they already get,” said Dennis So, general manager of Fine Fettle in Newington.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz told a crowd at Zen Leaf that there are 50,000 medical patients in the state. She asked recreational buyers take their time so products can be available for everyone. The state has also limited recreational sales to a quarter ounce to help meet demand.

“Today the message to the people of Connecticut is to be patient, and you don’t have to rush off today. There will be a lot of product out there,” Bysiewicz said.

Cannabis in Connecticut hinged a lot on social equity, giving priority to people and communities that were negatively impacted by the war on drugs.

“We’re taking important steps today and forwarding initiatives like the cannabis revolving loan fund and the cannabis accelerator business program,” said Paul Robertson, chair of the state’s social equity council. “But we know we have much more work to be done.”

Officials expect more businesses to open throughout the year. Darren Weiss is COO of Verano Holdings, parent company of Zen Leaf and other cannabis ventures. He says they have plans to use their eight years of experience to open stores with six social equity partners.

“Being able to leverage that expertise to help communities of color, and disadvantaged communities is probably one of the most rewarding things we do,” Weiss said.

Outside of one of the seven stores open, Solkoske said he was excited to make his first purchase.

"The vibe today is I’m going to be a kid in a candy store when I get in there, and the world is my oyster," Solkoske said.