Connecticut

Connecticut Foodshare kicks off its ‘Thanksgiving For All' campaign supporting those in critical need

The 'Thanksgiving For All' campaign provides an opportunity to give back to the community and help those in need.

By Lia Holmes

NBC Connecticut

The "Thanksgiving For All" Connecticut Foodshare's campaign kicked off on Nov. 1, and aims to support those experiencing food-insecurities during the holidays.

Connecticut Foodshare stresses the crucial need for community support to ensure that people have food on their tables not just during the holidays but throughout the year.

Connecticut Foodshare is part of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks that helps families and individuals access healthy food.

There are quite a few ways to help, including dropping off frozen turkeys at one of their warehouses:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Wallingford
    • 2 Research Parkway
    • Nov. 6 until Nov. 21 
    • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  • Bloomfield
    • 450 Woodland Av.
    • Nov. 6 until Nov. 21
    • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
  • Bridgeport
    • 229 Mountain Grove St.
    • Nov. 6 until Nov. 21
    • Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Other ways you can help

Local

Salvation Army

Salvation Army seeks spirited volunteers to help with iconic Red Kettle Campaign

amtrak

Several train bridges in Connecticut to be replaced with nearly $2 billion in federal funding

You can donate money to their Thanksgiving Food For All campaign here.

Find a food drive near you here.

More information about Connecticut Foodshare initiatives can be found on their website.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us