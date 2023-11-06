Connecticut Foodshare kicks off its ‘Thanksgiving For All' campaign supporting those in critical need

The "Thanksgiving For All" Connecticut Foodshare's campaign kicked off on Nov. 1, and aims to support those experiencing food-insecurities during the holidays.

Connecticut Foodshare stresses the crucial need for community support to ensure that people have food on their tables not just during the holidays but throughout the year.

Connecticut Foodshare is part of the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks that helps families and individuals access healthy food.

There are quite a few ways to help, including dropping off frozen turkeys at one of their warehouses:

Wallingford 2 Research Parkway Nov. 6 until Nov. 21 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Bloomfield 450 Woodland Av. Nov. 6 until Nov. 21 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bridgeport 229 Mountain Grove St. Nov. 6 until Nov. 21 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Other ways you can help

You can donate money to their Thanksgiving Food For All campaign here.

Find a food drive near you here.

More information about Connecticut Foodshare initiatives can be found on their website.