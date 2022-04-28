Coming May 2: Connecticut's Backyard Bears

Connecticut's bear population is growing and the animals are no longer confined to areas in the northwest part of the state.

With that growing population have come more encounters between Connecticut residents and bears -- many in residential neighborhoods.

On May 2, NBC Connecticut will drop "Connecticut's Backyard Bears" on our channels on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Head to your favorite service now and download the NBC Connecticut channel and then join us Monday as we take a look at these magnificent creatures and what their growing population means for Connecticut.