Haddam Neck Fair Reopens With New Safety Measures

Summer is still in full swing but fall fairs are underway inside the state.

There was a fall-like feel in the atmosphere at the Haddam Neck Fair on Saturday. The beautiful weather along with the holiday weekend is what many people considered the perfect recipe for enjoying some of the fun, food and activities.

"We're really excited to be back again and I'm shocked at how many people are here," said Lindsey Meyer of Higganum.

Long lines at the front gate were a prime example of the anticipation to get back to a yearly tradition after COVID-19 canceled last year's festivities.

"This is a family tradition and we have a great time with family and friends," said Anthony Maggi of East Haddam.

Inside the gates, there was music, food, truck pull, live animals and even face painting.

Kyra Beta decided to bring out his kids to offer a little sense of excitement.

"We're coming with friends so that always makes it more fun, we've done rides and [ate] fair food," said Beta.

While there's a familiar feeling of being at the fair, many people are still taking precautions like wearing masks.

"I'm vaccinated and my family is vaccinated but I still have to be safe because I have a baby at home," said Tony Feliciano of Hartford.

Face coverings were one preventive measure visitors used but fair organizers also implemented other safety measures to make people feel more comfortable.

"We've got air ventilation so it's better, we have a lot of fans in different areas, we have more hand sanitizer and we really tried to space people out," said Dianne McHutchison, who is the secretary for the Haddam Neck Fair.

NBC Connecticut

The state's Department of Public Health and Griffin Health's mobile vans were parked in the middle of the fairgrounds and offered COVID-19 vaccines to those who have yet to roll up their sleeves.

Fair leaders tell NBC Connecticut they're hoping people will get to unwind during the holiday weekend while protecting themselves and other visitors.

"It's a community effort, everybody who lives in Haddam Neck contributes in one way to the fair and we really did miss it last year," said McHutchison.

The Windham County Agricultural Society canceled the 2020 fair because of the pandemic. They are grateful to be back for 2021 with several COVID-19 safety protocols in place.