Hogan's Cider Mill Host Free Weddings for Couples Affected by Pandemic

A Cider Mill in Burlington has joined forces with local vendors to organize free weddings for couples who had their big day postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Hogan's Cider Mill hosted free "Minimony" ceremonies for eight couples Saturday. The idea was to help ease the financial burden for couples.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC CT

"We just want this to be a day where it’s just about them," said Margaret Borla, event coordinator at the Mill.

When Borla announced 'Get Hitched at Hogan's' on Facebook, she said many couples reached out to share their stories.

Christopher Heche and Jennifer Godburn, of Winsted, said they started checking out venue pricing ilast January, but a couple of months later, COVID-19 hit.

"We thought two weeks would flatten the curve, but it turned out to be longer than two weeks," said Heche.

On Saturday, the couple tied the knot at Hogan's.

NBC CT

"It shows that the community even with all the bad stuff that we’ve had recently there is a silver lining in the community as a whole not just Burlington, but across all spectrums," said Heche.

Borla said this was a really great way for local businesses to help out and make the day special for everyone.

"A local photography company, Bare Foot in the North, stepped in to do all the photo packages for free for the weddings and Tents Unlimited gave chairs and tables," said Borla.

NBC CT

Each couple got a complimentary DJ, table settings and a few other amenities to make their wedding day special.