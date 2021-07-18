Live Music Returns to Mohegan Sun Arena

Live music has returned to the Mohegan Sun Arena as of this Sunday.

The arena opened for its first public concert since winter 2020 with health and safety measures including some limitations on food and beverage service. Mohegan Sun Arena was open in a limited capacity for private events during May, June and part of July.

Mohegan Sun Arena will open at full capacity starting July 29 for the Lady A concert, a Mohegan Sun spokesperson said.

Tickets will also be managed electronically. More information can be found here.

“While much of the past year Mohegan Sun Arena was one of the few venues producing live events, it’s with great excitement we can now bring back live fans to enjoy both sports and entertainment at our world-class venue," said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun. “As the summer approaches, Mohegan Sun will also be announcing additional events and festivities to take place across our property, including some of our most popular outdoor events.”

Below is a list of highlighted artists performing at Mohegan Sun Arena this year:

Air Supply, Sunday, July 18

Lady A, Thursday, July 29

Dustin Lynch, Thursday, August 5

Frankie Valli, Friday, August 6

An Evening with Straight No Chaser, Sunday, August 8

Jeff Dunham, Friday, August 20

Deftones, Saturday, August 21

Tom Segura, Friday, August 27

Big & Rich, Wednesday, September 1

Toby Keith, Friday, September 3

Dan + Shay, Saturday, September 11

CMN Presents Marc Anthony, Saturday, September 18

Sebastian Maniscalco, Friday, October 1 & Saturday, October 2

Harry Styles, Saturday, October 23

The Doobie Brothers, Thursday, October 28

The Monkees Farewell Tour, Friday, October 29

Old Dominion, Saturday, October 30

Dave Matthews Band, Tuesday, November 9 & Wednesday, November 10

Chris Young, Sunday, December 5

“We have been preparing for this day for a long time and we believe that being open this past year operationally makes us more than ready to safely deliver the memorable entertainment experiences that we have become known for,” said Tom Cantone, president of sports and entertainment for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE). “July 18th will certainly be a special night when our first public concert returns with Air Supply taking the stage.”

A full list of concerts and events held at Mohegan Sun Arena can be found here.