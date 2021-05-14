Restaurants and Public React to CDC's ‘No Mask' Decision for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

The new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can lose their masks outdoors among crowds and in most indoor settings. While some people tell NBC Connecticut they're for the decision, others are still on the fence.

"I have no problem wearing my mask," said Ricardo Foster.

"I'm not sure yet," said Patricia Fearon.

NBC Connecticut found mixed emotions from those around the state when it comes to wearing masks if you're fully vaccinated.

"You can still get COVID with the vaccination and not everyone is vaccinated," said Nicole Walker.

The up and down feelings come one day after the CDC changed course on their recommendations, now giving the all-clear for vaccinated individuals to shed the mask in crowds outside and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The state is following the CDC's lead, choosing to end the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on May 19.

Even with the new guidance, some people tell NBC Connecticut they're going to leave the masks on for now and will keep them close just in case.

"We're going to be waiting for a little bit to see how the issue develops," said Tom Cameron.

"If you ask me, I would still wear my mask for a little bit longer," said Ricardo Foster.

At Lasalle Market and Deli in Collinsville, preparation is underway for May 19 when CT's indoor mask mandate will end for fully vaccinated individuals.

"We're getting ready for a much busier summer than we've ever had," said Leandra Hynick, the head-line cook at the deli.

The restaurant plans to keep its mask mandate in place beyond May 19.

"We're still wearing masks within our premises," said Eileen O’Connor-Kaminski, the owner of the deli.

Right now, the state is relying on the honor system for customers going inside a restaurant or business.

"Restaurants and other businesses are not going to be required to ask people if they've vaccinated, we don't think that's appropriate," said David Lehman, commissioner for the Department of Economic Community Development.

Regardless of the changes, some are a little hesitant while others are wishing for the pandemic to come to a close.

"People are not vaccinated and I think everybody needs to have a mask," said Walker.

"It's a move in the right direction and hopefully soon enough we can just be done with all of this," said Sol Morsch.