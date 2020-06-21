reopening connecticut

1% of Conn. Coronavirus Tests Done Overnight Come Back Positive

Over 3,700 coronavirus tests were done in Connecticut overnight and one percent of the tests have come back positive, according to new numbers released by the state on Sunday.

In total, there have been 393,475 coronavirus tests done in Connecticut, including 3,772 tests done overnight. The percentage of positive tests is one percent.

An additional 40 cases of coronavirus were reported since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 45,755.

Here is a look at the cases by county:

There are currently 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including a decrease of 1 since yesterday.

Nine additional people died of coronavirus overnight. The death toll is now 4,260.

