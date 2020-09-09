1 Person Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Newington High School

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at Newington High School, school district officials said.

According to officials, the school district learned that a member of the Newington High School community tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear if the person is a student or staff member.

All staff and students who were in the same room with the person who tested positive have been personally notified, school officials said.

The person who tested positive will have to quarantine for 10 days, they added.

"The positive news is that both Dr. Doug MacGilpin, Town Medical Advisor, and Charles Brown, Health District Director, concur that since all our mitigation protocols were solidly in place and followed, no further action is needed," Newington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett said in part in a statement posted to the school's website.

Newington's first day of school was August 31.