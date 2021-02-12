100-Year-Old Public Market in Middletown to Close Due to Pandemic

Public Market on Main Street in Middletown has served the community for more than 100 years, but it will close down next week because the coronavirus pandemic has hurt the business.

A post on Public Market‘s Facebook page said it will permanently close on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The post said the closure is “an unfortunate reality to face" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the community.

People have had to remain socially distance for almost a year because of the virus and that has led to a drop in events that fueled the company’s catering business, including social gatherings, celebrations, corporate events, and parties, the post says. Because of that, the catering business has suffered severely.

Public Market will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17.

“It has been an honor serving the people of Middletown and being a part of a 106-year-old history. Thank you,” Joshua Morris, the owner of Public Market, wrote in the post. Public Market has been family-owned and family-run since the early 1900s and Morris, a former employee, bought the market in March 2019.