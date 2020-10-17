11 New COVID-19 Cases in Norwalk Public Schools

The city of Norwalk said there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the city's school district.

Norwalk Public Schools said they were made aware of the new cases on Friday.

Of the new cases, at least six are involving members of the Brien McMahon High School and Center for Global Studies school communities, city officials said.

Mayor Harry Rilling said these exposures did not occur at school.

Contact tracing shows that the positive test results appear to connected to weekend social gatherings and a non-school related scavenger hunt that took place during the week, according to officials.

The people who tested positive for the virus have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation. Family members have also been told to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested, school officials said.

Two of the 11 individuals who tested positive have recently been present on a school campus and there are 60 students and staff members that have been told to quarantine.

The city reported 14 new positive cases since Friday, bringing Norwalk's total to 2,465. No new deaths were reported.