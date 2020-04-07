13 Patients, 16 Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19 at Conn. DMHAS Facilities

Over a dozen patients and more than 15 staff members at multiple Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services facilities have tested positive for coronavirus.

State officials said seven patients and four staff members at Connecticut Valley Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Six patients and eight staff members at Whiting Forensic Hospital have also tested positive, according to the state.

A single staff member each at Capitol Regional Mental Health Center, Connecticut Mental Health Center, Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System and Western Connecticut Mental Health System also have received positive tests for coronavirus.

In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, DMHAS says they are taking steps to try and protect patients and staff.

DMHAS said they are developing quarantine and isolation protocols for patients and staff that have been reviewed and approved by the Dept. of Public Health.

Facilities are also adjusting outpatient services while promoting social distancing and are restricting visitors.

Health screenings of anyone who enters DMHAS facilities, including staff members, are also being done, according to the state.

Personal protective equipment is also being distributed at all state facilities, the state added.

Any staff who is symptomatic or may have been in close contact with someone suspected of or who has COVID-19 is asked to self-quarantine to prevent spreading the virus.