1st Fines Issued for COVID-19 Travel Violations, Documentation Now Required for Mask Exemptions

Two people returning to Connecticut from states under the travel advisory in effect were issued the first two fines in the state for travel violations.

One person returned to Connecticut from Louisiana and the other from Florida. Both people were issued $1,000 fines for not filling out travel forms, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

One person also refused to quarantine and they were issued an additional $1,000 fine, Lamont said.

The fines were issued on Monday by the Department of Public Health based on tips received, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

The state has changed the mask wearing policy requiring anyone not wearing a mask to show documentation of a medical exemption.

"We need people to follow these rules and we need people to comply," Geballe said.

The governor also announced that documentation will now be required for mask exemptions and the said the state will be stepping up enforcement on large private parties.

New Coronavirus Numbers

The COVID-19 positive test rate continues to stay below one percent and hospitalizations have slightly decreased.

Hospitalizations now stand at 64, with a net decrease of one since Friday.

An additional 247 people tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut, bringing the total to 50,567.

There were 38,309 reported tests done over the past three days. This is a positivity rate of 0.6%.

Three more people have died from coronavirus since Friday. The state's death toll is now 4,444.

The positive test rate over the last week was 0.7%.