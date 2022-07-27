concerts

2 Conn. Concerts Canceled Due to COVID-19

Two concerts scheduled over the next couple of days have been canceled because of COVID-19.

The WALK THE MOON concert at Alive at Five in Stamford Thursday has been canceled because a band member tested positive for coronavirus.

People with tickets will receive an email from Eventbrite with the option of attending next week's Alive at Five starring T.I. Concert-goers can also request a refund by emailing concerts@stamford-downtown.com by Aug. 4.

The Steve Miller Band concert in Bridgeport Friday has been postponed due to the COVID-19, they announced.

The concert will now take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater. All current tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled show.

