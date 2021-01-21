2 More People in Connecticut Test Positive for UK COVID-19 Variant

Two more Connecticut residents have tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant, according to state officials.

A total of four Connecticut residents have now tested positive for the new strain of the virus.

The two additional people who tested positive for COVID variant B.1.1.7 are family members of one of the first two people with the virus in the state.

The new cases were identified through genomic testing, state officials said.

"The Department of Public Health is continuing to work with the State Laboratory and partner surveillance laboratories to monitor for the presence of the variant in Connecticut," said a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont.

Connecticut announced its first two UK COVID variant cases earlier this month.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.27 percent. The number of positive cases rose by 1,662 since Wednesday and another 48 people have died. The number of hospitalizations declined, down 55 from Wednesday.

