2 More People Test Positive for Coronavirus in Stratford

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Stratford, bringing the total number of cases in the city to three.

City officials said a man in his mid 40s and a woman over 80 are the most recent residents to test positive for COVID-19. Both are under medical care and are self-quarantining.

Public health officials previously said a student at Wilcoxson Elementary School tested positive. The student has since recovered.

Stratford is closing all schools beginning on Friday after a student in town tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, more than 220 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut and at least five people have died.