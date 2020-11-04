Stamford

2 Stamford Restaurants Closed for Violating COVID-19 Orders

Two restaurants in Stamford have been closed by the city's Department of Health after officials said they violated the state's executive orders for COVID-19.

Officials said Cafe Luna on West Broad Street and Reyes Bar & Restaurant on Still Water Avenue were both closed for violating health and safety guidelines for overcrowding, wearing masks and serving alcohol without food.

According to authorities, both businesses had previously been contacted by the city's citation officers to correct violations.

“I understand businesses are struggling right now, but it is not safe for our community to relax on health and safety guidelines and it is not fair to businesses that are maintaining good COVID protocols to be at risk for further lockdowns because a few establishments are not following the rules," Mayor David Martin said in part.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state would roll back to "Phase 2.1" as cases of the virus continue to increase.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that beginning Friday the state will be rolling back to what is being called Phase 2.1 when many restrictions will be put back into place and gathering size limits will lower again.

As a part of the rollback, restaurants will have to limit capacity to 50% and tables will have a max of eight people. This is a step back from phase 3, which allowed restaurants to have a 75% capacity.

All restaurants and entertainment will now have a 9:30 p.m. curfew, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.

For more details on "Phase 2.1," click here.

