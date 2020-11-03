2 States Added to Conn.'s COVID-19 Travel Advisory List Days Before State Rolls Back to ‘Phase 2.1'

Connecticut has released the newest edition of the COVID-19 travel advisory list of the states and territories considered hot spots for coronavirus, just days before the state is set to roll back to what Gov. Ned Lamont called "phase 2.1" as cases of the virus increase.

Oregon and Washington were added to the list Tuesday, and none were removed, bringing the total number of hotspots on the list to 44.

Conn. Travel Advisory List as of 11/3/20

Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

A state with 10 cases per 100,000 people or a 10-percent positivity rate meets the standards for being on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

Connecticut residents who are returning from one of these places after spending at least 24 hours there or people traveling to Connecticut from one of them will have to quarantine, with some exceptions, or submit a negative COVID-19 test.

Travel Advisory Exceptions

The travel advisory does provide some exceptions for workers coming to the state. The advisory does not apply to individuals remaining in Connecticut for less than 24 hours. There is also an exemption for workers coming to and from Connecticut who are considered essential, including those "who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, and any state, local, and federal officials and employees," according to the state's website.

Conn. Rolling Back to "Phase 2.1" as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Later this week, the state is set to roll back to "phase 2.1" as cases of the virus continue to increase.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced restaurants in the state will now have a curfew and will have to go back to 50% capacity. He said the rollback is an attempt to prevent the increasing COVID-19 cases.

As a part of the rollback, restaurants will have to limit capacity to 50% and tables will have a max of eight people. This is a step back from phase 3, which allowed restaurants to have a 75% capacity.

All restaurants and entertainment will now have a 9:30 p.m. curfew, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.

Event venues will also phase back limiting indoor events to 25 people and 50 people outdoors.

Performing arts and movie theaters will have capacity capped at 100 people.

Religious gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity, or a max of 100 people. In phase 3 reopening, religious gatherings were capped at 200 rather than 100. The governor is encouraging these gatherings to be held virtually.

Personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can remain at 75% capacity.

The governor said his priorities for modified phase 2 are to slow community spread, protect healthcare capacity, keep students and childcare open, and minimize the economic impact.

Phase 2.1 will take effect on Friday, November 6.

Restaurants and event venues are looking at reduced capacity restrictions, and the governor is requiring restaurants to close dine-in service at 9:30 p.m.

Connecticut's Latest COVID-19 Numbers

The latest numbers released by the state on Monday show Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 3.4 percent and hospitalizations have increased slightly since Friday.

As of Monday, there were a total of 340 hospitalizations, which was a number that had not been seen since June. An additional 2,651 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. The state's COVID-19 toll is now 73,858.

The state's positivity rate skyrocketed above 6% last week.

Connecticut's positivity rate increased to 6.1% overnight, which is the highest rate since June 1, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

New York Ditches Quarantine List for New Entry Test Policy

Over the weekend, New York ditched the quarantine list for a new New York entry test policy. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said travelers coming into New York must take a coronavirus test before starting travel and again four days after entering the state.

As described by the governor, there are two classifications of travelers entering New York: residents who traveled outside the state for less than 24 hours, and everyone else. Both kinds of travelers entering New York must now quarantine for at least a 3-day period before taking a coronavirus test. As long as the test comes back negative, the governor says, the quarantine period can end.

New Yorkers returning from travel under 24 hours outside the state do not need to take a test before coming back, but must still take a test after re-entering.

Massachusetts on Conn.'s Travel Advisory

Last week, Massachusetts met the criteria for the travel advisory. It was not added to New York's quarantine list, but was added to Connecticut's and New Jersey's.

Then last Wednesday, Lamont said enforcing a travel advisory with a neighboring state is impossible to enforce and he was going to work something out with Massachusetts.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has spoken with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and they are going to work something out on t he travel advisory.

“It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. People are driving across the border to get milk or something else,’ Lamont said.

Rhode Island Taken Off of Conn.'s Travel Advisory

Last week, Rhode Island was taken off of Connecticut's travel advisory, according to the state's travel website. The governor's office provided additional detail last Tuesday evening in a press release on Rhode Island's exclusion from the list.

"New Jersey and Rhode Island meet the criteria for the travel advisory, however given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, they are not being included on the list of states required for a mandatory quarantine. That said, Governor Lamont highly discourages, to the extent practical, all nonessential travel to limit the spread of COVID-19," the update from the governor's office stated.

The governor has announced changes in the criteria to add states to the COVID-19 travel advisory. Hotspots will now be defined as having 10 cases per 100K people, and a 5% positivity rate.

Fines Given for People Not Following Out-of-State Travel Requirements

There have been 45 fines given out to people not following out-of-state travel requirements, according to Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. Someone who travels out-of-state has to fill out a travel form, show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Connecticut.

