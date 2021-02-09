20 Cases of UK Coronavirus Strain Have Been Found in CT

Twenty cases of the mutant coronavirus strain first identified in the United Kingdom have been detected in the state of Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said over the weekend.

This variant spreads more easily, the department of health warns.

CNBC, citing a study published Sunday, reports that the B.1.1.7 strain remains at low levels in the United States, but is doubling its reach around every 10 days.

"If this variant, we give more time for this variant to spread, and if becomes the dominant strain in this country, we will see a surge that we haven't seen so far. It will be catastrophic." Dr. Syed Hussain, the chief clinical officer for Trinity Health, said in late January.