20 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Westport: First Selectman

Twenty Westport residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to first selectman Jim Marpe.

Of 31 people in town who were tested, 20 were positive, according to the Westport Weston Public Health District.

The number confirms that COVID-19 as spread significantly through the town, Marpe said in a release.

“I want to thank our residents, the public and private schools and all the local organizations, houses of worship, businesses and other groups that have worked to fulfill the previous request to not gather in groups. Unfortunately, based on the advice of Health Director Mark Cooper and other public health experts, I concluded that the Town must take additional steps under the LCPE to reduce any group gatherings and minimize social contact," Marpe said.

