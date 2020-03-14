20 Connecticut Residents Test Positive for COVID-19

Twenty people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Of those, 15 cases are in Fairfield County, three are in Litchfield County, one is in Hartford County and one is in New Haven County.

Lamont also signed his third executive order taking additional emergency actions on Saturday afternoon. This order will enact adequate healthcare childcare resources among other provisions.

"The number of cases announced today reinforces for us what we knew was already going to happen: this virus is spreading and it is here in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “I urge all of my fellow residents to take preventative measures like limiting large gatherings and keeping a safe social distance. Our state has taken critical measures to maximize public health and those steps will continue.”

As the new virus spreads across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a global Level 2 travel alert. Level 2 means that the CDC is recommending that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel. This global alert includes travel in the U.S. China, Iran, most of Europe and South Korea remain on Level 3.