2020 Closer to Free Ride Changed to Virtual Campaign and Event

The popular Closer to Free Ride, which raises funds for the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, is being converted from an in-person bike ride to a virtual campaign and event this year, organizers announced Monday.

The ride was originally scheduled to take place around New Haven on September 12 with the starting line and ending festival at the Yale Bowl.

The full details of the new event are still being finalized.

This is set to be the event's tenth year.

Organizers released an e-mail to supports on Monday: "Over the past few weeks the Closer to Free Ride Team, including members of the medical staff at Yale New Haven Health and local officials in New Haven and beyond, has been closely monitoring the progression of the pandemic. It is impossible to ignore its impact on daily life and what our local and national leadership is advising in regards to social and athletic gatherings. All parties involved have contributed to the unanimous and difficult decision to convert the 2020 Closer to Free Ride into a virtual campaign and event. This is the most responsible and safe way to protect our community’s health and still raise the essential funds that the people at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center depend on."

Event organizers plan to send additional information to scheduled participants by the end of May.

Riders with questions can contact event organizers at rideclosertofree@ynhh.org.

NBC Connecticut is the proud television partner of the Closer to Free Ride.