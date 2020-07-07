2020 Hartford Marathon Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

This year's Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon is going to be a virtual event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Race officials said the marathon and half marathon will take place from October 8 through October 11 as a virtual event.

The race will also include a new 10K race, the 5K race and three new multi-distance race challenges, race officials added.

All race participants will receive a custom finisher medal and long-sleeve technical shirt to commemorate the race, which can be run at a runner's location of choice, according to race officials.

Participants will also receive training support materials, enhanced event experiences that are digital, which include race bibs, finisher certificates and a custom race day playlist, race officials said. Participants can also submit verified results after their race that can appear online.

More details on this year's race can be found here.

This year's Boston Marathon has also gone virtual after getting canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials announced on Thursday that the Boston Marathon would be cancelled for the first time in over 100 years amid concerns about public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Runners will still be eligible for a medal by completing a marathon during the week of September 7 and verifying times online.

The TCS New York City Marathon for this year has been canceled, as well. This is only the second cancellation in the race's 50-year history; the other was in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.