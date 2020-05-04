2020 Nutmeg State Games Canceled Over Coronavirus Challenges

The 2020 ShopRite Nutmeg State Games scheduled for this summer in New Britain have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

The event is billed as the "largest amateur multi-sport sporting event in Connecticut," according to event's website.

The Connecticut Sports Management Group, which runs the event, said the coronavirus pandemic has made it "impossible for our organization to appropriately plan, organize and put on our numerous sporting events in a safe environment."

Registered teams and individuals be contacted about transferring their registration to the 2021 event, donating the registration fees or receiving a refund.

A message on the website reads: "Please know that we are committed to the health and well-being of our participants and will be taking the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe once we are able to run our events in the future. We look forward to being back in business with the ShopRite Nutmeg State Games hosted by the City of New Britain in 2021"

For more information on the cancellation, you can visit the Nutmeg State Games website.