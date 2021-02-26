21 More B.1.1.7 Variant Cases Reported; COVID-19 Positivity Remains Steady at 2.22%

An additional 21 B.1.1.7 variant cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the state's total to 63, according to state officials.

The B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the UK variant, was primarily reported in the New Haven area, with 12 of the 21 new positive cases originating in the city.

Below is the breakdown of new B.1.1.7 cases:

Bridgeport: 1

Guilford: 1

Hamden: 1

Meriden: 1

New Haven: 12

Stamford: 2

Wallingford: 1

West Haven: 2

The new cases were identified in specimen samples from Feb. 3 to 17, state officials said.

Individuals who tested positive for the variant are between the ages of five and 80 years old.

The COVID-19 positivity rate remains steady at 2.22% as hospitalizations continue to decline.

With a decrease of 34, there are now 451 total coronavirus hospitalizations.

An additional eight people have died from the virus. Connecticut's virus death toll is now 7,622.

Out of 35,000 reported COVID-19 tests, 787 came back positive.

