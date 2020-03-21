223 Cases of Coronavirus Now in Connecticut; State Announces Fifth Death

223 people in Connecticut have now tested positive or are presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent testing data released by the state on Saturday.

Of those cases, most are in Fairfield County.

The state also announced the fifth death of a Connecticut resident from coronavirus.

The resident was a man in his 80's who was resident of a nursing home in Stafford Springs, according to state officials.

He had been receiving treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

This is the first death of a Connecticut resident in Tolland County and outside of Fairfield County.

The complete breakdown of coronavirus cases across the state is as follows:

140 are in Fairfield County

35 are in Hartford County

11 are in Litchfield County

6 are in Middlesex County

24 are in New Haven County

1 are in New London County

5 are in Tolland County

1 are in Windham County

Earlier on Saturday, NBC Connecticut learned about new cases across the state, including ones in the Uncas Health District and in Fairfield.

Governor Ned Lamont has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

More details on what is considered an essential business is expected to release on Sunday, but the state did provide some early guidance.

Lamont's latest executive order, his tenth since the coronavirus crisis began, was signed on Saturday and included modifications to DSS benefits to copayments on some state health insurance plans.