3 Mohegan Sun Employees Tested Positive For COVID-19 This Month

Three Mohegan Sun employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

One employee tested positive on July 5, according to Mohegan Sun. The casino implemented its testing and contact tracing protocols and all employees who were found to be in close contact with the worker who tested positive were told to self-quarantine, Mohegan Sun said in a statement.

Through those protocols, two other employees tested positive.

All impacted workers were paid for lost time, according to the casino.

There are no active COVID-19 cases among Mohegan Sun employees.

"We continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local, state and federal health authorities,” Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton said.

Mohegan Sun reopened at the end of May after shutting down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.