35 New COVID-19 Deaths, Positivity Rate Down to 5.52% in CT

There are 35 new COVID-related deaths and the positivity rate has decreased to 5.52% since Thursday.
Net hospitalizations also decreased by 41, bringing the state's total to 1,150.
Of nearly 28,000 coronavirus tests administered, 1,538 came back positive.
The death toll is now 5,146.
Yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers showed the highest positivity rate the state has seen since the spring. On Thursday, the state's positivity rate was 7.13% and a total of 4,751 tests came back positive.
The governor recently released a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations to be distributed in Connecticut starting Dec. 14.
In the weeks leading up to January 2021, a total of 176,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will be distributed, Lamont said during a press conference on Thursday. Starting in January, 51,000 vaccinations are expected to be distributed each week and by the end of January, a total of 380,000 first-time vaccinations are expected to have been given out.
The first people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations will be healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and medical first responders.