43rd Annual New Haven Road Race Becomes Virtual Event During Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

This year's New Haven Road Race is now a virtual event as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Event officials said participants can register for the 43rd Annual Foxon Law New Haven Road Race that will take place during Labor Day Weekend.

There will be a virtual half marathon, a 20K, a 5K, and a Kids Fun Run. Participants can participate at the time and place of their choosing from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7.

Due to coronavirus, race officials said they determined the race cannot happen as it does traditionally on the New Haven Green.

"The decision to make the event virtual was not an easy one. We explored every option and carefully thought through new protocols, but in the end, we could not guarantee a safe event," said Race President Michael Dolan.

Participants will be mailed race bibs and their custom road race shirt before the virtual event, organizers said. Results will be self-reported and will be put into a race results database.

The Hartford Marathon has also announced that it will be a virtual event this year

This year's Boston Marathon has also gone virtual after getting canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials announced on Thursday that the Boston Marathon would be cancelled for the first time in over 100 years amid concerns about public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Runners will still be eligible for a medal by completing a marathon during the week of September 7 and verifying times online.

The TCS New York City Marathon for this year has been canceled, as well. This is only the second cancellation in the race's 50-year history; the other was in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.