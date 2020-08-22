danbury

7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Danbury a Day After COVID-19 Alert Declared

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said there are seven new COVID-19 cases in the city since Friday.

This comes just a day after the Connecticut Department of Public Health declared a COVID-19 alert in Danbury as a result of a recent spike in cases.

The city reported no new coronavirus-related deaths, Boughton said.

Students at Western Connecticut State University will not be allowed to return to university residence halls for at least two weeks, President Dr. John B. Clark said in a statement on Saturday.

