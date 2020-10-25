7 Staff Members, 3 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Waterbury Schools

Seven staff members and three students in the Waterbury school district have tested for COVID-19, school officials said Sunday.

A teacher at each of the following schools has tested positive for COVID-19:

North End Middle School

Walsh Elementary School

Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School

Sprague Elementary School

State Street School

Waterbury Career Academy

School officials said Waterbury Career Academy has two reported staff cases.

At Maloney Interdistrict Magnet School and State Street School, the affected classrooms are transitioning to distance learning through Wednesday, Nov. 4.

At Waterbury Career Academy, the impacted individuals will transition to online learning through Friday, Nov. 6.

Two students at Wallace Middle School have also tested positive for COVID-19. All students in the middle school will transition to distance learning through Tuesday, Oct. 27 and impacted classrooms will be online through Monday, Nov. 2, school officials said.

A student at Waterbury Career Academy has also tested positive for the virus. That student has been learning remotely, according to the school district.

Those who have tested positive for the virus have been told to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. They will also need medical documentation to return to in-person classes.