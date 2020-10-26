coronavirus in connecticut

72 Students, 2 Staff of One New Canaan School in Quarantine Due to COVID-19

Two students at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan have tested positive for COVID-19 and 70 other students and two staff members at are in quarantine due to close contact, according to the school department's website.

The two students who tested positive are isolating.

New Canaan schools are also reporting that two staff members at East Elementary School have tested positive and 12 students and two staff members are in quarantine due to close contact.

Seventeen students at South Elementary School and six students and one staff member at West Elementary are also in quarantine.

One staff member at New Canaan High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and one student and one staff member are in quarantine.

