$8.2 Million FEMA Grant to Go Toward Costs of Sheltering During COVID Pandemic

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving the state almost $8.2 million to reimburse the state for the costs to shelter homeless populations in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FEMA Public Assistance grant of $8,165,739 will go to the Connecticut Department of Housing.
A news release from FEMA said the state was able to get hotel rooms for significantly lower prices than the average hotel room rate, and most rates averaged between $60 and $70 a night.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Connecticut with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich said in a statement. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
FEMA said it has provided almost $466 million in public assistance grants to Connecticut to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.