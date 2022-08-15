$8.2 Million FEMA Grant to Go Toward Costs of Sheltering During COVID Pandemic

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving the state almost $8.2 million to reimburse the state for the costs to shelter homeless populations in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FEMA Public Assistance grant of $8,165,739 will go to the Connecticut Department of Housing.

A news release from FEMA said the state was able to get hotel rooms for significantly lower prices than the average hotel room rate, and most rates averaged between $60 and $70 a night.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Connecticut with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich said in a statement. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FEMA said it has provided almost $466 million in public assistance grants to Connecticut to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.