8 Dead, Dozens Infected With COVID-19 Due to Outbreak at Connecticut Nursing Home

A total of eight people are dead and just shy of 100 more have become infected with COVID-19 after an outbreak at a Connecticut nursing home.

The outbreak at the Geer Village Senior Community, a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Canaan, started around the beginning of October, when the nursing home was reporting merely three positive COVID-19 cases.

Now, eight residents have died, and 67 residents and 22 staff members caught COVID-19 sometime in the past month and a half. Nursing home officials said 48 residents and 21 staff members have recovered from the virus.

The senior community houses only 82 residents, the Associated Press reported.

The nursing home said all eight people who died had serious underlying health issues.

"While we must continue with Covid-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe," officials said.

All visits will continue to remain on hold because of the outbreak; anyone who wishes to see their loved ones can do so virtually or through window visits.

Anyone whose loved one tests positive for coronavirus or becomes symptomatic will be notified.

Residents and staff will become eligible for the booster shot when the community has gone two full weeks without any new COVID-19 cases, they said. For more information on the outbreak, click here.