94 Yale New Haven Health Employees Facing Termination Over Covid-19 Vaccine

As of Monday afternoon, 94 Yale New Haven Health employees are subject to termination for failing to comply with Covid-19 vaccine requirements, health system officials confirmed.

The original deadline for Yale New Haven Health employees to submit proof of Covid-19 vaccination was October 1. The consequences for non-compliance started with a verbal warning, followed by a written warning, then suspension. Monday was the final deadline for employees to submit proof of vaccination or face termination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the end of September, there were 583 employees across the system who were not vaccinated.

Employees who have received one dose and are not yet eligible for the second will not face termination as long as they receive that second dose, and there were not included in the count of employees facing termination.

Yale New Haven Health is one of the largest health systems in the state, employing almost 13,000 people, according to their website.

Officials said they are working with leaders and employees to make sure everyone is compliant with the policy.