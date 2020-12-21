Significantly Less New Englanders Expected to Travel for Holidays Amid Pandemic: AAA

As coronavirus cases surge across the state, thousands of people are still expected to travel this week for the holidays and there are some changes to the state's travel advisory that went into effect this weekend that could impact your Christmas plans.

AAA in Hartford released new numbers on Monday and predicts there will be a 35% drop in holiday travel this year. That's the lowest number of New Englanders traveling in the two decades that AAA has been keeping records.

AAA predicts auto travel will be down 31% and air travel will be down almost 60%.

It's all because of COVID-19. Infection rates are climbing across the country and ICUs are reaching capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home this year and to only celebrate with people they live with.

A doctor in New London is warning people that one negative COVID test does not mean you are safe from the virus.

"We want everybody that's here now to be here for next year's holiday season, and thanks to the vaccine, that's actually possible so now is not the time to let our guard down," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Despite the warnings, millions of people are already traveling.

On Friday, the TSA said it screened over 1,066,000 people at airport checkpoints nationwide. Then on Saturday, over 1,073,000 people were screened.

It's the first time since the pandemic began that there have been two consecutive days of more than a million screenings.

Governor Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents to observe the state's COVID-19 restrictions during the winter holidays as deaths from the disease continue to climb.

Over the weekend, Governor Ned Lamont changed Connecticut's travel advisory. You now only need to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14 or present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before your travel.

You can also get tested once you arrive at the airport and quarantine until you get the results.

The only exception is if you're traveling from New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island or if you're an essential worker.