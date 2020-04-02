Access Health CT Extends Special Enrollment Period Until April 17

Access Health CT is extending a special enrollment period for uninsured Connecticut residents through April 17.

The enrollment period was due to end Thursday night, but the insurance marketplace was flooded with calls on Wednesday from people who lost their insurance due to a job loss during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Those people who lost jobs can still apply for an insurance plan through Access Health CT, but need to do so online on the agency's website, according to Access Health CT.

Uninsured residents can only apply by calling 1-855-365-2428.

"We know there are still many Connecticut residents who need our assistance. I am deeply appreciative of the efforts by the Governor, carriers, Connecticut Insurance Department, and others to make sure more people have access to health insurance during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel. “We are here to help and are extending the New Special Enrollment Period to accommodate the needs of Connecticut residents.”

Anyone who signs up before the original deadline at midnight on Thursday will have coverage effective April 1, 2020. Those who apply before the new special enrollment deadline of April 17 will have coverage effective May 1, 2020.