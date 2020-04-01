Access Health CT Flooded With Calls Ahead of Enrollment Deadline

The Access Health CT call center said it was experiencing high call volumes on Wednesday, one day before a Special Enrollment Period deadline.

People who are uninsured and need to enroll in health insurance through Access Health CT, the state's marketplace for Affordable Care Act coverage, must call before the deadline at midnight on Thursday.

The agency said Wednesday that people calling for other reasons, such as enrolling because they recently lost health insurance because they lost their job, or those with questions about IRS 1095 tax forms are causing higher than normal call volumes.

Those people are able to get service online on the Access Health CT website.

"The call center is the only way for people who are uninsured to enroll in health insurance coverage through Access Health CT. If you recently lost your health insurance coverage because you lost your job you can enroll online, and you will likely be able to enroll much faster,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel.

According to a news release, Access Health CT also said customers should update their income in the system, because they or their family members may be able to: