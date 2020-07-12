Added Service on CT Rail Hartford Line, Danbury Line Service Resumes This Week

While the morning and evening commute still doesn’t look the same during the pandemic, more trains are being added back into service in Connecticut.

On Monday, there will be more CT Rail Hartford Line trains departing Hartford and New Haven, and between those cities and Springfield too.

Customers can now sign up for service alerts by text or email, which they can customize by station or train.

For Metro North commuters, Danbury Line services will resume Monday. The trains were temporarily replaced with bus service to help fast track a track-work program.

Despite these changes, you’re still urged to buy a ticket prior to boarding using a ticket machine or the phone app. Cash transactions are suspended on board and in ticket offices.

Riders still need to wear a mask or face covering on the train, in the station, and on platforms.

State transportation officials say they continue to prioritize the safety of customers and train crew. Trains and stations are sanitized daily. If you feel sick, you’re urged to stay at home and do not use public transportation