Another 49 COVID-19 Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Increase Slightly

The governor’s office has released new numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic in Connecticut and the number of cases has risen by 405, while the number of deaths has gone up by 49, to a total of 3,742.

The number of hospitalizations has also risen by five.  The governor’s office said 706 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

An additional 7,590 tests are reported.

Connecticut has had 40,873 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Governor Ned Lamont’s office released the new numbers as of 2 p.m. today.

A decline in hospitalizations was part of the criteria for beginning to open the state, which happened on May 20.

The governor's office said the newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week and all data is preliminary.

