Another Prison Inmate Dies of COVID-19

The Connecticut Department of Correction announced that another prison inmate has died of COVID-19.

A 69-year-old man was transferred from the Agency's MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on Nov. 26 where he later died, officials said.

The man entered the correctional system in May of 2000 and was serving a 60-year sentence, suspended after 40 years, for aggravated first degree sexual assault and first degree kidnapping with a firearm.

His maximum release date was not until March of 2029, according to the DOC.

His involvement with the DOC dates back to 1973, they said.

Prison staff are getting tested for the virus weekly and the inmate population is getting tested biweekly.