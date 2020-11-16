Ansonia

Ansonia Cumberland Farms Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Cumberland Farms in Ansonia has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Cumberland Farms officials said a team member at the location on Pershing Drive tested positive for COVID-19 and the store was closed on Friday.

While the store is closed, it will be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, officials said.

All employees who work at the store have been contacted and are advised to follow CDC recommended guidelines, according to officials.

The store is expected to reopen in the next few days.

