Ansonia Public Schools to Go Remote and Expect to Remain So for Rest of 2020

Ansonia Public Schools will be going fully remote and expect to remain that way until mid-January.

A statement on the Ansonia Public Schools website says they will end in-person instruction on Friday, Nov. 13 and move to remote classes on Monday, Nov. 16. and expect to continue remote classes until Jan. 18, 2021.

The district’s Pre-K programs at Ansonia Middle School and Mead School will communicate separately with families.

Supt. Joseph DiBacco sent a letter to families on Thursday, saying the school district has been closely monitoring local, state, and federal public health guidance and data regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

Ansonia has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 27.1 percent, while the state has a positivity rate of 4.76.

“The Connecticut Department of Public Health created a town-level COVID response framework that indicates that, ‘in collaboration with Local Health Department and Superintendent, consider more distance learning above 25%.’ While this number is concerning by itself, what is more concerning is that COVID numbers are increasing across the state,” DiBacco wrote.

He said Ansonia Public Schools has done an effective job of mitigating the spread of COVID in the buildings, but staff and families have been impacted by contact tracing and the need to quarantine because of positive COVID cases in the state.

DiBacco wrote that the schools will reassess based on the 14-day rolling average and the ability to staff buildings and notify families as early as possible if they need to extend remote learning and/or when they need to transition back to in-person instruction.

Staff members will continue to report to their schools and conduct remote instruction, he said.

While school is remote, meals for students will continue to be available every day.