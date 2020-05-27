Archdiocese of Hartford Announces Weekday Masses Can Resume June 8

Weekday Masses in the Archdiocese of Hartford can resume beginning June 8, the Archdiocese announced in new reopening guidelines on Wednesday.

The guidelines only permit weekday Masses for the time being and do not provide a timeframe for the restarting of Sunday Masses.

Archbishop Leonard Blair dispensed with the obligation of attending Sunday mass for Catholics in the Archdiocese through Sunday, September 6.

No more than 50 worshipers will be allowed to be present at Masses in this first phase and those present must practice social distancing and wear masks.

Attendees are also being asked to bring hand sanitizer for use during the liturgy.

The ban on any publicly scheduled confessions is being lifted on June 8 and can be performed at the discretion of the pastor, according to the guidelines.

Baptisms, wedding Masses and funeral Masses are also allowed to resume June 8 if proper health and safety precautions are followed.