Archdiocese of Hartford Cancels Masses, Closes Schools Until April

The Archdiocese of Hartford is canceling all weekend and weekday masses until the beginning of April and closing all Archdiocesan high schools and parochial schools for the rest of the month due to the coronavirus outbreak and the concerns about the spread of the disease.

“In light of what the CDC has issued on March 15th regarding the cancellation or postponement of large events and mass gatherings of more than 50 people, and given the March 16th mandate of Governor Ned Lamont requiring the closure of all restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, the Archdiocese of Hartford has cancelled all weekend and weekday Masses, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the churches of the Archdiocese (the counties of Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven) through April 3, 2020,” a post on the Archdiocese’ Facebook page says.

Priests will celebrate a daily mass alone with no congregation, “remembering in prayer all who are affected by the pandemic.”

The notice from the archdiocese says parishes will be encouraged to make provision for their churches to be open at some time so that people can still come and pray.