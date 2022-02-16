As End to Statewide School Face Mask Mandate Nears, State to Provide Guidance

Gov. Ned Lamont is ending the statewide mask mandate in schools and childcare centers on Feb. 28 and the decision on whether schools will continue to require masks will be made at the local level.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Department of Education said they are in the process of providing public health guidance for Connecticut’s schools as COVID-19 levels decrease in the state.

Officials said the guidance will advise schools on how to manage COVID-19 safely as part of a routine disease prevention model and it will be posted in the coming days.

“The goal of this model is to support schools as they continue in-person learning with as few disruptions as possible. Once the guidance is finalized, it will be shared with all districts and schools throughout the state’s extensive network of superintendents, school medical advisors, school nurses, local school board members, local health directors, and others who make up the school ecosystem,” a news release from the two departments says.

The school guidance will be posted online at portal.CT.gov/DPH and portal.ct.gov/SDE.