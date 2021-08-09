BAR New Haven Now Requiring Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test

BAR New Haven will now require all of their guests to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The bar said proof of a negative test must be dated within 72 hours. The mandate will start Friday.

The move comes as the city of New Haven started requiring masks indoors Monday for all establishments. The mandate applies to bars, restaurants (when you're not eating), retail establishments, theaters, and office buildings.

New Haven County has reached what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declare to be a high level of community transmission of the virus.

The mandate comes after Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that allows municipalities to issue mask mandates instead of issuing one statewide order.

With all that's changing in the pandemic landscape, many people have questions. Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of Public Health and Management at Yale University, sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer some of them.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate came in at 3.33% Monday and hospitalizations continue to increase. There were 38,702 new tests reported since Friday, of which 1,287 came back positive. There are 208 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 34 since Friday.