Bethel Summer Camps, Programs Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The town of Bethel has decided to cancel its summer camps and programs this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Parks and Recreation officials said after talking with the parks association and health department, they have decided to cancel all summer programming this year.

The cancellation includes summer playground camps, basketball camp, baseball camp, tennis camps and lessons, Skyhawks, U.S. Sports, Tuesday Night Soccer, summer theatre program and the Firecracker Road Race, officials said.

While Parks and Recreation officials said they are sad to have to cancel camps, they are working hard to provide alternate programming. Some ideas include Zoom camp activities and bingo, and virtual theatre programs. A survey is expected to be sent out shortly.

Residents are reminded that playgrounds, the dog park, all fields and BMX, organized youth sports, tennis courts and BMX racing and adult leagues all remain closed at this time.

All parks and the school complex will remain open with social distancing.