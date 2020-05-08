Big Y Announces Price Freeze for More Than 10,000 Items

Big Y supermarkets are freezing prices on more than 10,000 items, the company announced Thursday.

Big Y said some freeze list prices may go down but they will not go up during the freeze period.

The grocery chain did not say how long the period would last, but said it took effect May 1.

“This is a critical time for our customers and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” said Michael D’Amour, Big Y chief operating officer. “We have all been though a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

Items on the price freeze list included:

Big Y Boneless Chicken Breast; $2.99lb

Red and Green Seedless Grapes: $2.99lb

Thomas English Muffins 12-13oz white, whole grain, honey, or cinnamon: $4.49

Klondike Bars 14-27oz: $3.79

Tropicana Orange Juice 52 oz All Varieties: $3.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese, 7.25oz: $1

Big Y Butter 16oz Quarters Salted or Unsalted: $2.99

World Classics Trading Company American Cheese in the deli: $5.99lb

DiGiorno Pizza 17.02-31.5oz select varieties: $5.99

Big Y spring water 24 pack 16.9 oz bottles: $2.99

Skippy Peanut Butter 15-16.3oz: $2.49

Cheerios 8.9 oz regular, 9oz multigrain, 10.8oz Honey Nut: $3.49

Chobani Greek Yogurt 5.3 oz Original, Flip or Less Sugar: 10 for $10

Driscoll Strawberries 16oz: $3.99lb

Big Y said more items will be added to the freeze list moving forward.

A full list of products on the price freeze list was not available.