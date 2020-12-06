Bin228 Panini & Wine Bar in Hartford Closing Indefinitely Over COVID-19 Struggles

Bin228's Hartford location is closed indefinitely because of COVID-19 struggles.

"We are afraid. We have to work but know we could bring this disease back to our children, our siblings or our aging parents. But always, no matter what, we are friends. We are here, for you. And we are sinking," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

For small businesses like Bin228, it has been a struggle to stay afloat and difficult to see employees lose their jobs.

"And not just people losing their jobs, you're responsible for their well-being, you're responsible for their safety. I have kids working for me, I have a 15-year-old son. So I know what parents must feel when they're sending their kids basically out with the public and not knowing what's going to happen," restaurant owner and partner Alicia Roncari told NBC Connecticut.

It is unknown how long the Hartford restaurant will remain closed. However, the restaurant's Glastonbury location remains open.

The restaurant is asking that people text #saveCTrestaurants to 52886 "to help us be here for you for a long, long time."

Bin228 has been open for nearly 18 years.

"Opening a restaurant was my dream, for I can not tell you how long and we did it. And through the years we became a family. Some of my staff has been with me for over 15 years," the owner said in a statement on Facebook.

Here in Connecticut, over 600 restaurants alone have been forced to close since the pandemic began.